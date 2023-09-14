VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Sept. 12 at around 3:56 p.m. a Virginia Beach Police Officer was driving home, and came across a domestic assault incident.

A 17-year-old girl had pointed a gun at her father, police said, and although she did fire a shot, it missed. The father suffered a minor injury not relating to a gunshot, and wasn’t taken to the hospital. The incident took place on the 1000 block of Princess Anne Road.

Petitions were issued domestic assault, reckless handling of a firearm and juvenile in possession of a firearm. Police are not sure where the gun came from.

This is an ongoing investigation.