ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a boy is facing a charge of Assault and Battery after he grabbed a woman’s buttocks as she was running along the Arlington Boulevard trail.

The Arlington County Police Department said the incident took place on Nov. 29, 2022 around 3:05 p.m. The woman, who was running in the 2000 block of Arlington Blvd., said someone grabbed her back side, then kept going.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, investigators said they identified the person responsible for the assault as the 17-year-old boy who faces the charge.

The police department said it received reports of similar incidents taking place in the Clarendon-Courthouse and Radnor/Ft. Myer Heights neighborhoods in November and December 2022. Detectives were looking at the possibility the 17-year-old was connected to them. They think there may have been other incidents which were not reported to them.

Anyone who experienced something similar can call Det. C. Mulrain at (703) 228-4194 or email cmulrain@arlingtonva.us. People also can contact Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).