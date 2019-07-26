16 people displaced after apartment complex fire in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Fire officials are working to determine what caused an overnight two-alarm fire at the Pembroke Two Center Apartments.

Dispatch received the call around 11:51 p.m. for an apartment complex fire in the 4600 block of Jeane Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke and fire coming from the top of the apartment building. Firefighters went inside to find the fire and attack it but crews had to pull out because of safety concerns.

At 12:09 a.m., the fire was marked at two-alarm fire. The fire was officially marked under control at 1:08 a.m. and the fire was out within the hour.

No injuries were reported. Eight apartment units were damaged that displaced 13 adults and three children. The American Red Cross has been notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.