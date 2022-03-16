He is currently being held in the Norfolk Detention Center.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old is now facing a gun charge after an hours-long lockdown Tuesday at Granby High School in Norfolk.

Police say officers were called to Granby High around 10 a.m. on Tuesday after it was reported that a student had possibly come to school with a weapon. It was later reported that a student brought a gun after an off-campus incident.

Officers confirmed on Wednesday that several students were detained during the investigation. One of those students, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with brandishing a firearm.

On Tuesday night, officers said that no one was hurt and no weapon had been found at the school. They did add that a “possible weapon was allegedly observed in a nearby apartment complex.”

Norfolk dispatchers originally told 10 On Your Side that police were working an incident “near” the school, but police later confirmed there was a report of a person with a weapon in the school.

Granby High School parents received a robocall from the school at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday informing them about the lockdown.

The following statement was released by Norfolk school on Tuesday evening:

“Granby High School went into lockdown this morning under the advisement of the Norfolk Police Department, who had been called to investigate an incident involving a possible weapon that was allegedly observed in a nearby apartment complex. School administration immediately enacted safety and security protocols. All within Granby High School remained in lockdown as police conducted their investigation. No weapon was found in the school, and no one was hurt. We are grateful to our staff and students for their quick actions, and to our partners with the Norfolk Police Department for their quick response. Crisis counselors and additional staff will be on duty at Granby High School on Wednesday. We thank our entire school community for their caring and concern.”

