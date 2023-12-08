LIVINGSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A 15-year-old boy was killed moments after he got off his school bus in the Livingston area Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the accident was reported at 4:17 p.m.. Adding that the school bus had its warning lights and stop arm extended, when an 18-wheeler plowed into a car that was sitting behind the bus. The big rig then veered off and hit the boy who was standing in a driveway. The boy died at the scene.

DPS says it’s too early in the investigation to determine if anyone will be charged.

Livingston ISD says counselors will be available Friday for anyone who needs them.