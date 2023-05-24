VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Surf’s up! This weekend local and regional artist will capture the essence of summer on canvas at the 14th annual Virginia Beach Surf Art Expo.

All of the featured artist have a connection to surf culture, beach life, lighthouses, the sea or surfboard and skate board designs.

Attendees will be able to purchase surf art from mediums including painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture and more.

The Virginia Beach Surf Art Expo and the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic, a surfing competition, serve as the official start of the summer season at the Oceanfront.

The event takes place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on the boardwalk, 3rd — 6th streets:

Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday May 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Memorial Day Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit vbsurfartexpo.com.