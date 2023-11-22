HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A $141 million loan was granted to the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission, or HRTAC, on behalf of the Virginia Department of Transportation, or VDOT.

“This project will eliminate a key regional supply chain bottleneck and has vast economic and job creation potential by providing a consistently reliable connection to Virginia’s port system, the third largest on the East Coast,” said Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg, in a release. “Additionally, the project will enhance safety by improving the emergency evacuation route for the region.”

The funding is set to help I-64 improvements including: one full-time express lane, one part-time express lane and two general purpose lanes in each direction.

VDOT expects to complete the project in late 2026. Additional improvements include: constructing noise walls, replacing eastbound Hampton River bridges, and rehabilitating four bridges at Hampton River, King Street and Settlers Landing Road.