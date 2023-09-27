HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck in Hampton Wednesday.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Cunningham Drive just before 4 p.m.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, she was not crossing the roadway in the designated crosswalk.

Police say the driver of the pickup remained on the scene and was cooperative.

The school released the following statement: