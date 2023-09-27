HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck in Hampton Wednesday.
Police were called to the 2100 block of Cunningham Drive just before 4 p.m.
The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.
According to police, she was not crossing the roadway in the designated crosswalk.
Police say the driver of the pickup remained on the scene and was cooperative.
The school released the following statement:
Shortly after dismissal this afternoon, one of our students was struck by a vehicle on Cunningham Drive after they left school. Paramedics responded and the road was closed briefly. The student was transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
We understand some students may have witnessed this occurrence. As such, we will have additional staff available at the school tomorrow to provide extra counseling and support as needed.
We would like to take this opportunity to ask our parents and guardians to please remind your student to utilize crosswalks at all times.
As always, safety is our top priority and we thank you for your continuous support for Eaton and our students.