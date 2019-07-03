12-year-old Buckroe Beach shooting victim back home recovering

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) – The 12-year-boy shot last month at Buckroe Beach is now recovering at home.

He was one of four people shot that night.

Today Kreetay Briggs is home, with 26 staples in his body and a hole in his back. He’s changed, but he is still so strong

“In suspense? If you are the Christ, tell us plainly. Jesus answered, I told you, do not believe; the works that I do in my father’s name, bear witness about me,” said Briggs as he read a verse from the Bible.

Briggs has learned about the power of faith early in life. “A Bible, I sleep with it at night so God can keep care of me,” he said as he clung to the book.

It’s his safety net while he recovers.

“We heard gunshots and she said drop to the ground and I did and she started dragging me,” he described. “I’m the one that got hit. I got staples, and I have a hole in my back from the bullet going through, and that is all I remember,” he said.

He’s home today, but the road to full recovery is long. He’s had multiple surgeries — not to mention the lingering PTSD.

“Kreetay, Kreetay, your ears are OK, you’re not bleeding, there’s no gunshots going by your ear. You’re at home, it’s OK,” his mom told him as he checked behind his ears.

His scars run deep. “I didn’t know that people were going to be shooting at the beach, and now I’m scared to go back,” he said

But despite that fear, he’s brave. “I am, I didn’t cry.”

So you won’t find tears here, only faith.

“I get people to pray for me, and they say ‘well why did he have to be the one to get shot dear lord,'” he said.

And his message to the shooters? “I think that they shouldn’t have been using guns at the beach, there’s a whole bunch of kids there and kids are playing at the playground, cause they are running around.”

To date, there is still no suspect arrested in this shooting. If you know anything, you’re asked to call police.