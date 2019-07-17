15 firms submit proposals for independent investigation into VB mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Virginia Beach officials will likely decide on who will conduct the independent investigation into the municipal center shooting.

They have 15 bids to choose from, including several from out of state.

Augustus Global, Harwood Heights, Illinois Chris Swecker Law, Charlotte, North Carolina CNA, Arlington, Virginia DLA Piper, LLC, Washington, D.C. FH + H, PLLC, Tysons, Virginia Fishwick & Associates, Roanoke, Virginia Freeh Group International Solutions, LLC, Wilmington, Delaware Gentry Locke Attorney, Roanoke, Virginia Hillard Heintze, Chicago Illinois Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps, New York, N.Y. Police Foundation, Washington, D.C. Professional Investigations, Williamsburg, Virginia SIGMA Threat Management Associates LLC, Alexandria, Virginia The Volkov Law Group LLC, Washington, D.C. Wolcott|Rivers|Gates Attorneys at Law, Virginia Beach

Families of the victims, as well as local and state leaders have pushed for an investigation into the events leading up to the massacre.

They will look at things such as the emails the gunman sent before the shooting and his employment history.

The city auditors say their number one priority is transparency.