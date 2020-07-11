11-year-old girl, father shot to death in dog dispute with neighbor in Florida, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Police have identified the Florida man who they say shot and killed an 11-year-old girl and her father over a dispute about a dog.
Port St. Lucie police said 82-year-old Ronald Delserro had two handguns when he walked into Alexander Hansman’s home Monday, killing him and Hansman’s daughter, Harper.
A police press release Wednesday said authorities received a 911 call from Harper, stating a neighbor was shooting inside the home.
After a shootout with police, Delserro was found dead, but his cause of death hasn’t been determined. An officer was shot and later released from the hospital.
Police said the shooting happened over a dispute about Delserro’s dog.
