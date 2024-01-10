NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Tuesday’s storms brought strong winds to the entire region, but one spot in particular certainly stood out.

At 10:18 p.m., as the line of showers and embedded thunderstorms were moving through, a 101 mph wind gust was recorded on the WeatherFlow sensor at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, North Carolina, on the Outer Banks. That’s as strong as winds in a Category 2 hurricane.

The wind report, which underwent analysis by the National Weather Service and WeatherFlow representatives, is believed to be accurate.

According to a post on the Pier’s Facebook page, a channel marker from Oregon Inlet was also recovered in the swash and returned to the Coast Guard. The Pier only sustained minor damages.

Damage was also reported in Wanchese with numerous trees down. Stumpy Point also reported some damage.

Elsewhere across the area, wind gusts were generally in the 40-60 mph range. A 70 mph gust was recorded in Virginia Beach and a 66 mph gust was recorded on the Jordan Bridge.

There were tornado watches for the WAVY viewing area issued Tuesday night, but no warnings.

The National Weather Service survey teams were out Wednesday assessing damage and identified two tornado paths on Harkers Island in North Carolina, an EF-1 with 100 mph peak winds and an EF-0 just west with 85 mph winds.

Our survey teams have identified the paths of two tornadoes on Harkers Island from last night's storms. One was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 100 mph. The path of an EF-0 was located just west of there with estimated peak winds of 85 mph. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/zuOCiHSD2N — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) January 10, 2024