PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is continuing its investigation in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in of his bedroom in June.

According to police, 10-year-old K’Von Morgan was shot and killed in his bedroom on the 200 block of Juniper Road at around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. K’Von was hit by gunfire that came through the window and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three months after K’Von’s tragic death, Petersburg Police still are yet to make an arrest. On Thursday, Aug. 31, the department released a video which features K’Von’s grandmother, Kim Royall, who described him as a loving boy who loved to dance.

“It was a senseless act of violence,” said Royall about K’Von’s death. “He was a loving boy, very emotional. He was the emotional support of his family.”

K’Von would have been starting fifth grade at Pleasants Lane Elementary School this Tuesday. Royall said his younger sister has never gotten onto a school bus without him.

Police say K’Von was not the intended target in the shooting. Anyone with information related to his death is asked to call Peterburg Police at 804-732-4222.

“Nothing will bring closure for my grandson but having the person caught that did it would give justice to my grandson,” said Royall.