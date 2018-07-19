10 On Your Side works to Clear the Shelters to find pets forever homes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is kicking off our annual mission to Clear the Shelters. Over the next month, we’ll be working to help pets find forever homes.

Last year more than 2,000 animals from 15 local shelters found families.

Clear the Shelters takes place across the county. Last year, more than 80,000 animals nationwide found forever homes. This summer, 10 On Your Side are partnering with 20 local shelters to get as many animals adopted as possible.

Over the next month, we’ll take you to a number of area shelters. You’ll learn about the pet adoption process, some of the unique animals up for adoption, special programs local shelters are doing to help our four legged friends and more. Some of the shelter employees we’ve already spoken with say the process of adopting can be overwhelming for animals and humans, so don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Dyanna Uchiek, community outreach manager for the Chesapeake Humane Society, said, “We want people to be set up for success, we want animals and humans to be really successful when they come into a home. It’s a transition period for an animal moving out of a shelter and into a new home. While they might’ve understood the rules in their previous home or the shelter environment, they’re re-learning all the rules in their new home so they need a bit of transition.”

We’ll go into more details about the pet adoption process and some of the supplies that you need before you bring that pet home on WAVY News 10 Saturday morning.

Tune in every Saturday through August 18 for all of our Clear the Shelters stories.