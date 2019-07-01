10 On Your Side viewers help catch alleged shoplifter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Last week, Dustin Courtright reached out to 10 On Your Side. He had surveillance of a shoplifter from inside his business, Sunglass Shack at the Norfolk Premium Outlets.

The suspect stole five pairs of glasses worth around $1,000. Courtright says about 30 seconds after the story aired the phone rang.

“We got a phone call from a Portsmouth police,” Courtright said. “He’s like ‘I know that guy.'”

At the same time, Norfolk police had a Crime Line tip. Both calls pointed the finger at the same man.

“We kept hearing the same name over and over: Leonard Harris,” Courtright added.

Callers thought Harris was the man in the yellow New York Yankees hat shoving glasses into his pockets. Police say the callers were right.

They arrested Harris, and we’re told he is also responsible for shoplifting at two other outlet businesses the same day police say he was seen on the Sunglass Shack video.

“It’s a great feeling that he is going to pay for what he did,” Courtright said.

10 On Your Side dug into Harris’ criminal record, and it is lengthy. He has been arrested on more than 25 previous charges, many of those for larceny and stealing cars.

“It’s always worrisome, because there is always that next guy in line to do the same thing, but at least this is one guy who won’t be coming into our store anytime soon,” Courtright added.

Courtright says it is the perfect example of the community and 10 On Your Side coming together.

“This time I went to you guys first and it worked immediately,” Courtright said. “I’m very happy about it.”

Harris is two larceny charges and a grand larceny charge in Norfolk. He is also facing charges in Portsmouth.