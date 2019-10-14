10 On Your Side Success: Debris cleared from Virginia Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An illegal dumping site filled with debris in Virginia Beach is gone. The trash on South Budding Avenue is no more after 10 On Your Side got involved.

Virginia Beach residents say they don’t want to see anymore of what they call an illegal eyesore, so 10 On Your Side got involved. Within two days, the debris, including lamps, diaper boxes, mattresses and a porta potty, were gone.

“I am thrilled, I am so excited, it’s amazing. It happened so quickly, thank you so much,” said resident Michelle Walsh. “I’m shaking because it happened so fast, I came out the next morning and the big pickup truck was here, and it’s gone, it’s so beautiful.”

For months, Walsh says people were dumping trash in the vacant lot located in Town Center. 10 On Your Side got the city involved, and called the owner of the property. After a day of phone calls, emails and conversations, the owner said they would clean up the mess. The company kept their word and the mess was gone before the week’s end.

“It was just so ugly and you don’t want trash in your neighborhood,” Walsh said. “You guys make it happen, I just don’t know what to say, thank you so much, thank you, thank you. I know you do things, I just didn’t realize it would be so fast, it was less than 24 hours that you made it work. So my heart goes out to Wavy TV 10. Thank you.”