10 On Your Side, partners collect 36K pounds of donations for Florence victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 36,000 pounds of personal hygiene and baby items were collected on Friday and Saturday at the Hurricane Florence relief drive held by 10 On Your Side and other local media, businesses and nonprofits outside of Pembroke Mall.

The items filled up two, 53-foot-long semi-trucks that will be headed down to North Carolina on Monday to help out citizens who have lost everything.

Some of the things that were collected at the drive were diapers, baby formula, shampoo and soap.

The drive included help from The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command, American Red Cross Virginia Region, Harrison’s Moving, JES Foundation Repair and radio stations MOViN 107-7, 103 Jamz, 92.1 The Beat and ALT 105.3.

Salvation Army Communication Manager Melissa Medel, says the flow of donations were overwhelming. “We are just blown away by the feedback in the community people just showing up cars and cars full trucks full,” she said.

The community did not disappoint when 10 On Your Side and its partners sent out the call for help.

“When I was young, I was almost hungry once when I was about 16, so I can feel for the people down there. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing,” said Lafayette Smith, who came to donate some items.

Gary Johnson, who also dropped off donations, said, “I have a lot of friends in North Carolina, not necessarily right there, but we thought we’d help out.”

Medel says the items are going straight to the victims. “Our team down there is boots on the ground. They are taking these supplies off the truck, getting it out of the warehouse and disseminating into the community to the areas affected the most.”