10 kids, 5 adults displaced after fire damages 5 townhouses in Deep Creek area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No injures were reported after a fire damaged several townhomes Thursday night in the Deep Creek area.

The fire in the 2700 of Elkhart Street started around 8 p.m. and firefighters arrived shortly after to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a middle two-story townhome. The fire reached the attic and extended into nearby units. Firefighters got it under control at 8:40 p.m. and it was marked out at 10:16 p.m.

The main townhouse was heavily damaged, and the nearby townhouses had moderate damage, firefighters say.

Chesapeake Fire Department photo

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and 10 children and five adults have been displaced. They’re being helped by the Red Cross.