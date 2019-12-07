1-year-old given Narcan after consuming bottle of caretaker’s pain medicine, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies say they had to issue Narcan to a 1-year-old after the infant consumed her caretaker’s whole bottle of liquid severe pain narcotic.

According to an arrest report, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, 22-year-old Katelyn Felegi left her full container of prescribed 100 milligrams of Methadone open on the center console of her car.

Deputies say Felegi then placed the 1-year-old in the back passenger seat without a seat belt or restrained in a car seat.

She then left the child alone and unsupervised while putting a stroller in the trunk of the car, according to deputies. When Felegi returned to the back seat, she noticed the child had ahold of the Methadone container which was empty.

Deputies say Felegi then drove to a gas station for fuel and bought milk to give to the infant. A witness in the vehicle noticed the child’s eyes were rolling back into her head and was very lethargic, the arrest report read.

Felegi continued to the Medical Center of Trinity. The 1-year-old was later transferred to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital’s ICU.

Deputies say the child received Narcan and is in stable condition.

During an interview with Felegi, deputies say she admitted to taking out the medication from her broken lockbox and opened the container to consume it. She told deputies she then decided she would take the medication at a later time and put it on the center console.

Felegi is being charged with child neglect, serious injury.

