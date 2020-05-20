1 shot, woman struck by vehicle during shooting incident in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police has confirmed to 8News that a shooting investigation is currently underway in Petersburg.

A source told 8News that officers were called to the area of Boydton Plank Road late Tuesday afternoon after one person was shot and another was taken to hospital. According to the source, officers responded “in the same vicinity they had to med flight a female victim with a compound fracture from a car wreck.”

The source adds that the woman was hit by a car while pumping gas at a Valero during a shootout. A man was also apparently shot in the arm.

Police told 8News a shooting incident did occur occurred in the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road at the Marathon gas station around 4:30 p.m. According to police, a male was shot in the parking lot. Police add a female was also struck by a vehicle, causing injuries to her legs.

The victim was shot in his vehicle and struck the woman as he was attempting to get away,” police later clarified.

Both injuries are considered serious. Officers add that the injured were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

No arrests in connection to the shooting has been made, police stated. There is also no suspect information at this time.

Police told 8News the incident was not a drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

