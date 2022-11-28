YORK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say one person was injured following a shooting in the Tabb area York County.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies got the call for the shooting around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at an apartment complex on Thoreau Circle.

Investigators say a black sedan was also seen leaving te scene around the same time of the shooting. The victim was sent to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.