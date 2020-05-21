1 in custody after reports of multiple people shot at Arizona mall

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NEXSTAR) – One person is in custody Wednesday night after police responded to reports of at least two people shot at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona.

“Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody,” Glendale police tweeted.

Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

Arizona Sen. Martín Quezada tweeted from his verified account, “I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.”

I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.