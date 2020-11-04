SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man died in a crash in Surry County on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:58 p.m. on Route 10 when the driver of a 2008 Mazda Tribute lost control of the car, ran off the road, and hit a tree stump in a cut over.
The car flipped and rolled over, ejecting front seat passenger, Malcom Johnson. Johnson wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene, according to police.
The driver and a backseat passenger were taken to Southside Regional Medical Center with injuries now considered life-threatening. Possible charges are pending, police said.
Latest Posts:
- 1 dead in Surry car crash, police say
- Trump vs. Biden: 4 reasons why we may not have a winner Tuesday night
- Sarah McBride elected as country’s first transgender state senator
- No injuries reported following motor home fire in Gloucester
- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wins reelection