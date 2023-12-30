NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– A person has died following a crash in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

According to State Police, the crash occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Downtown Bridge Tunnel on Interstate 264.

The driver of a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, 27-year-old Dominique Goodwin, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Downtown Bridge Tunnel when she struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox head-on, killing the driver instantly.

Police identified the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox as 43-year-old Shelby Riddick-Walker of Portsmouth.

Goodwin suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene.

Alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Commonwealth Attorney’s Office was called to the scene. The investigation is on-going and charges are pending at this time.