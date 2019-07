VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting Thursday morning night at a 7-Eleven on S. Newtown Road.

It happened around 2:08 a.m. at the 130 S Newtown Road 7-Eleven store, according to police.

The injured victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

There are no other details at this time.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for the latest updates on this developing story.