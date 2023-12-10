BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a woman dead and a boy with life-threatening injuries in Brunswick County.

On Dec. 9 just after 6 p.m., state police responded to a crash on the 200 block of Brandy Creek Road, north of state Route 670. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 2006 Nissan Altima in an embankment.

According to VSP, the driver, 32-year-old Rakeria Jameka Smith of Lawrenceville, Virginia was traveling northbound on Brandy Creek Road, at a high rate of speed, when she went around a curve and lost control of the car. The car went down the embankment and hit several trees and a chevron post that went through the windshield.

Police say Smith was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The passenger, also not wearing his seatbelt, was airlifted to the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.