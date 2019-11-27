Will Bobby Wilder be back at ODU next season?

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — The Old Dominion football team closes out the regular season on Saturday when the Monarchs host Charlotte.

ODU is stuck in a big slump. After opening the season with a narrow win over Norfolk State, the Monarchs have lost 10 consecutive games.

It will mark the third-straight year ODU has finished with a below .500 record.

In 2016 ODU posted 10 victories and earned the program its first ever bowl win. But in six seasons as a member of Conference USA, the Monarchs have 19-28 in conference games.

What does his future look like at Old Dominion?

