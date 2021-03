KANSAS CITY (KXAN) -- It's a Big 12 Tournament Championship game perhaps few expected -- No. 13 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State. If the Longhorns win, this will be the fist ever Big 12 Tournament title for any team from the Lone Star State.

Texas will be rested. It advanced after Kansas had to withdraw due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. Kansas was one of at least three teams this past week forced to pull out of conference tournaments, joining Duke and Virginia.