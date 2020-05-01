Virginia adds QB transfer from Mississippi State

(WAVY) — When Bryce Perkins played his final season at Virginia, it was assumed the heir apparent to the Cavaliers starting quarterback position was Brennan Armstrong.

However Armstrong will have some competition when camp eventually starts. Coach Bronco Mendenhall has brought in Keytaon Armstrong who is transferring to Virginia from Mississippi State.

Armstrong is a graduate transfer and will be eligible right away.

A four-star prospect and a former Gatorade player of the year in Louisiana, Armstrong played his first two seasons in Starkville, but was beaten for the starting position last season by Penn State transfer Kenny Stevens.

A dual threat quarterback, Thompson is 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.