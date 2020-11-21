(VIDEO) Virginia Tech falls to short-handed Pitt 47-14; losing streak extends to three

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) plays against Virginia Tech in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 404 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in his final start at Heinz Field as shorthanded Pittsburgh rolled past Virginia Tech 47-14.

Hendon Hooker completed 13 of 22 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to Tre Turner. The first score covered 55 yards, and put the Hokies (4-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) on the board for the first time all game.

The Panthers (5-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) were missing 16 players due to COVID-19 protocols. The missing players included leading receiver Jordan Addison and three starting offensive linemen.

It hardly mattered. Relying heavily on short passes designed to take some of the pressure off the patchwork line in front of him, Pickett completed 35 of 52 passes as Pitt won its second straight following a four-game losing streak.