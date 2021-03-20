DAYTON, OHIO – MARCH 14: Vince Williams Jr. #10 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams looks on in the second half during the championship game of the Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at UD Arena on March 14, 2021 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — VCU becomes first team pulled from NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols; Oregon advances without playing.

The NCAA says the 10th-seeded Rams’ first-round game Saturday against Oregon has been declared a no-contest.

The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing.

The announcement came a little more than three hours before the teams were set to play in the West Region. The NCAA didn’t offer specific details, citing privacy concerns, and said that the decision came after consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate,” the statement read.

Rams head coach Mike Rhoades later added that his received multiple COVID–19 positives cases over the last two days.