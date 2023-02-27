NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Princess Anne girls basketball team used to a 23-3 run in the second period to cruise past Salem 54-36 to win the 5A region championship.

The region championship is the 15th in a row for the Cavaliers.

Zakiya Stephenson, who will play her college ball at Ole Miss, led Princess Anne with 14 points.

Coach Darnell Dozier’s squad is a young team with 6 freshman, but his team is now 3 wins away from a 12th state title, and by winning the region title, the Cavaliers will play games close to home in the quarterfinals and potentially in the semis if they happen to advance that far.

Salem qualifies for the state playoffs as well, but will be forced to travel for its state post season games.