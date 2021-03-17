Outlier Cavs hoping to get to join NCAA party in Indiana

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Reece Beekman #2 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts with his team after hitting the game-winning three point basket as time expired on the clock during the second half of their quarterfinals game against the Syracuse Orange in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(AP) — The last team to cut the nets down as Division I basketball national champions is preparing for this year’s NCAA Tournament unlike anyone else.

Virginia is the only team not yet in Indianapolis, the site of this year’s tournament, because of a positive COVID test that caused them to pull out of last week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Guard Sam Hauser says that the team’s preparation has involved individual workouts and conditioning sessions and Zoom strategy calls.

As long as their testing continues in a positive way, the Cavaliers will practice at home Friday before departing for Indianapolis to play Ohio on Saturday night.