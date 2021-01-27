Old Dominion releases 2021 football schedule

(WAVY) – After cancelling the 2020 season due to COVID concerns , the Old Dominion football team is ready to get back on the field and today, it released its 2021 schedule.

Under first-year head coach Ricky Rahne, ODU will open the season on the road against Wake Forest and will host Hampton University in the Monarchs home opener at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

“We are thrilled to announce our 2021 schedule. This schedule features six exciting home games for our fans and some great atmospheres for our program to compete on the road,” Rahne said in a statement released from the University.

“With this announcement, the process for preparing for the 2021 season truly begins, but our main priority will continue to be 1-0 each and every day.”

Other non-conference contests include a road game at Liberty and a home game against Buffalo.

Both the Flames and the Bulls finished last season ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Conference USA portion of the schedule includes home games against Western Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte and road games at UTEP, Marshall, FIU and Middle Tennessee.

2021 Old Dominion Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

9/3 Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. TBA

9/11 Hampton Norfolk, Va. TBA

9/18 Liberty Lynchburg, Va. TBA

9/25 Buffalo Norfolk, Va. TBA

10/2 UTEP El Paso, Texas TBA

10/9 Marshall Huntington, W. Va. TBA

10/16 WKU Norfolk, Va. TBA

10/30 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. TBA

11/6 FIU Miami, Fla. TBA

11/13 Florida Atlantic Norfolk, Va. TBA

11/20 Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBA

11/27 Charlotte Norfolk, Va. TBA

*Dates subject to change due to TV