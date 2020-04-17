ODU names former Syracuse assistant DeLisha Milton-Jones as women’s basketball coach

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Old Dominion announced on Friday that DeLisha Milton-Jones as the successor to Nikki McCray as its next women’s basketball coach.

Milton-Jones spent the last season as an assistant coach at Syracuse and before that she had been the head coach at Pepperdine.

Like McCray before her, Milton-Jones has an impressive resume. In 1997 she was the SEC Player of the Year at Florida and a First Team All-American.

Milton-Jones is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and a three-time WNBA All-Star.

“I am very excited to announce DeLisha Milton-Jones as ODU’s new head women’s basketball coach,” said Athletic Director Wood Selig.

“DeLisha has experienced success at every level possible as a student-athlete, professional athlete, USA basketball team member and a coach. In addition, DeLisha has been a successful intercollegiate head women’s basketball coach so she knows firsthand what the job entails.

“Coach Milton Jones had as good an interview with any committee I have ever witnessed. She will provide a seamless transition for a program on an upward trajectory towards national prominence. DeLisha will be an excellent role model for the young women in our program now and in the future. She will also connect instantly with all our women’s basketball constituents who make ODU women’s basketball the national brand that we are. I welcome DeLisha and her husband Roland to the Monarch family and cannot wait for the Hampton Roads community to get to know them both.”

Milton-Jones is the eighth head coach in ODU’s storied women’s basketball history, replacing Nikki McCray, who left the role last week to become the head coach at Mississippi State. Milton and McCray were both members of the USA team that won the gold medal in the 2000 Olympics.

“My heart is filled with excitement as I step up to lead the women’s basketball program at Old Dominion,” said Milton-Jones. “I’m tasked with the responsibility of maintaining or superseding the exceptional work that is currently in place due to the relentless work of Nikki McCray and her staff. The history of this prestigious program is one that I’m intent on continuing with even more success.

“I’m very thankful President Broderick, Dr. Selig and the Board of Visitors have entrusted me with this grand opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program and invest in the ODU community wholeheartedly. My husband Roland and I couldn’t be happier.”