ODU files court injunction against Conference USA

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Old Dominion has filed for an injunction in Norfolk Circuit Court against Conference USA.

ODU plans to enter the Sun Belt Conference on July 1, 2022. Conference USA has stated that ODU can’t leave the conference until July 1, 2023.

ODU wants to negotiate its departure from Conference USA without arbitration.

Conference USA released its upcoming football schedule and it included ODU as well as Marshall and Southern Mississippi.

Those schools have said they are going to the Sun Belt on July 1 of this year and filed for similar injunctions.

The Sun Belt is expected to release its 2022 football schedule this week and it is expected that ODU, Marshall and Southern Mississippi will be a part of it.