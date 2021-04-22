ODU Baseball heads to Charlotte for top 20 matchup

NORFOLK, Va (ODU Sports Release) –

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The No. 20 Old Dominion baseball team heads to No. 19 Charlotte for a top-20 showdown at Hayes Stadium this weekend. ODU will open its eight-game series with Charlotte on the road from April 23-25 and will return home to host the 49ers from April 30-May 2.

All four road games will be streamed on CUSA.tv.

Due to heavy rain in the forecast for Saturday, April 24, the Monarchs (27-7, 13-3 C-USA) and 49ers will now play doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday. Friday’s doubleheader will consist of two, nine-inning games, while Sunday’s doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning contests. Game one on Friday will begin at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s first game will begin at 1 p.m.

ODU sits just one game behind the 49ers (26-10, 14-2 C-USA) in league play, but ODU boasts the better overall record. The Monarchs are coming off a series win over Rice, winning three of the four contests in Norfolk. Additionally, ODU has won 15 of their last 18 games, and all four C-USA series, including the last two on the road (FAU, Marshall). Away from home, ODU boasts a 11-1 mark.

Freshman Carter Trice has had a standout freshman campaign, being named C-USA Hitter of the Week twice, tabbed to the Bobby Bragen Slugger Award watch list and Baseball America’s Freshman of the Year watch list. He currently leads the team with a .383 average and 49 hits.

The Monarch pitching staff has struck out 346 batters and owns a 3.81 ERA as a club. Offensively, ODU is hitting .304 and its 62 home runs ranks second in the nation behind Arkansas.

ODU will be facing its first ranked opponent since ODU took down No. 17 East Carolina on the road in extra innings on March 3.

Scouting the 49ers

Charlotte is coming off a midweek road win over App State by scoring eight of their 11 runs over the final three innings. The 49ers are led by Austin Knight (.374) offensively. Overall, Charlotte is hitting .307 as a team with a 4.63 ERA. The 49ers were selected to finish fifth in the C-USA East preseason poll. At Hayes Stadium, Charlotte owns a 18-4 mark.



ODU last met Charlotte for a three-game series in 2019 in Norfolk. The 49ers took two of the three games at the Bud. However, ODU won its last meeting with the 49ers, defeating Charlotte 10-0.



Series History: ODU leads, 46-36