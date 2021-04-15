Norfolk State’s 2021 football schedule includes first ever game vs. ACC opponent

(WAVY) – After a lost 2020 season and a canceled Spring season, Norfolk State released its 2021 football schedule on Thursday.
The slate includes four home games against opponents Elizabeth City State, Virginia-Lynchburg, Morgan State and South Carolina State.
Seven road games include contests at Toledo, Wake Forest, St. Francis (Pa.), Hampton, Howard, North Carolina Central and Delaware State.
The game against the Demon Deacons is the first time the Spartans will play and ACC team.
Norfolk State University 2021 Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Toledo
Sept.11 at Wake Forest
Sept. 18 vs. Elizabeth City State
Sept. 25 at St. Francis (Pa.)
Oct. 2 at Hampton
Oct. 16 vs. Virginia-Lynchburg (Homecoming)
Oct. 23 at Howard
Oct. 30 vs. Morgan State
Nov. 6 at North Carolina Central
Nov. 13 at Delaware State
Nov. 20 vs. South Carolina State