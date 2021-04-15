Norfolk State’s 2021 football schedule includes first ever game vs. ACC opponent

(WAVY) – After a lost 2020 season and a canceled Spring season, Norfolk State released its 2021 football schedule on Thursday.

The slate includes four home games against opponents Elizabeth City State, Virginia-Lynchburg, Morgan State and South Carolina State.

Seven road games include contests at Toledo, Wake Forest, St. Francis (Pa.), Hampton, Howard, North Carolina Central and Delaware State.

The game against the Demon Deacons is the first time the Spartans will play and ACC team.

Norfolk State University 2021 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Toledo

Sept.11 at Wake Forest

Sept. 18 vs. Elizabeth City State

Sept. 25 at St. Francis (Pa.)

Oct. 2 at Hampton

Oct. 16 vs. Virginia-Lynchburg (Homecoming)

Oct. 23 at Howard

Oct. 30 vs. Morgan State

Nov. 6 at North Carolina Central

Nov. 13 at Delaware State

Nov. 20 vs. South Carolina State