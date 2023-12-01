RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State led the entire second half in its 63-60 upset over VCU in Richmond.

The Spartans defense forced nine Rams turnovers in the win, which was the first meeting between the two programs since 1998.

“Great program win over an in-state opponent,” NSU head coach Robert Jones said. “It was a tough environment and the guys banded together and got it done. Our defensive effort was great today.”

NSU struggled from three-point range making just two of 16 shots from beyond the arc, but behind the play of UNCW transfer Jamarii Thomas, NSU was in control for much of the game.

Thomas had 17 points and five assists in the win. Allen Betrand added 17 as well and Christian Ings scored 12 points.

VCU continued to chip away at the lead but could never overcome the Spartans. The Rams had one final chance, down by three in the game’s final seconds, but Shulga’s 3-pointer hit back iron and bounced off, clinching the Spartans’ second-ever victory over VCU.

“We really wanted to come out here and prove a point,” Betrand said after the win. “We wanted to show that we’re not just any mid-major team, that we can really play.”

It was just the sixth all-time meeting the two schools, which are 90 minutes apart from each other.

VCU now leads the series 4-2.

Norfolk State (6-3) next hits the road for a Saturday showdown at Illinois State.