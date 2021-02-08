Norfolk State opts out of 2021 spring football season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State University announced on Monday that it will not play a spring football season due to concerns about the health and well-being of its student-athletes.

Last season, the MEAC canceled the football season, with hopes of playing a limited schedule in the Spring.

If the MEAC still plans to go ahead with a spring slate, it will be with Norfolk State.

“After careful consideration with members of our coaching staff, university administration and medical personnel, the health, safety and well-being of our football student-athletes prevailed as the number one factor in this decision,” Athletic Director Melody Webb said in a statement released by the University.

“This decision will allow our young men to remain safe and prepare academically and athletically for the fall 2021 season,” Melody added.

Coach Latrell Scott will have to wait several more months to begin his sixth season with the Spartans.

“This was a very difficult decision to make,” coach Scott said.

“We made the decision based on the safety and welfare of our team. With everything that is going on with the pandemic, we want to make sure that all of our decisions are student-athlete driven. We look forward to being able to compete in the MEAC next fall.”