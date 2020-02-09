No. 5 Louisville tops Virginia 80-73 for 10th straight win

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – FEBRUARY 08: Malik Williams #5 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots the ball while guarded by Mamadi Diakite #35 of the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half of the game at KFC YUM! Center on February 08, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Steven Enoch scored 13 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 2:47 remaining, and David Johnson, Ryan McMahon and Malik Williams combined for eight more from the line to lift No. 5 Louisville past Virginia 80-73 for its 10th consecutive victory.

The Cardinals led most of the way before the Cavaliers stormed back to go ahead 70-68 on Kihei Clark’s two technical free throws with 3:25 left. Johnson’s jumper tied it before Enoch two free throws put Louisville ahead for good.

Tomas Woldetensae had 27 points with seven 3-pointers for Virginia.