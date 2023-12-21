NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After keeping it close for just over a quarter, Old Dominion’s women, like many teams, succumbed to N.C. State’s prowess, falling 87-50 Wednesday before 3,874 at Chartway Arena.

After a fadeaway 3-pointer from Brenda Fontana gave the Monarchs a 19-18 lead with 8:29 left in the first half, they missed 14 of their next 15 shots, as the No. 3 Wolfpack regained the lead and held a 36-21 advantage at halftime. Fontana led ODU with12 points and had four rebounds, while Nnenna Orji had 10 points.

But as ODU struggled from the field, N.C. State got even stronger in the second half and was able to easily pull away. The Wolfpack, who have seven players at 6-foot-2 or taller, outrebounded the Monarchs 49-35 and blocked eight shots.

“I thought we were doing a great job of stopping them in transition early on and then it just got to a point where the talent started talenting,” ODU women’s coach DeLisha Milton-Jones said. “That is a tremendous basketball team. It’s no fluke that they are No. 3 in the nation.”

The Monarchs (8-2) made just 25.4% of their shots (18-for-71), and were just 7-of-37 in the second and third quarters, and the Wolfpack (12-0), took advantage.

The game featured N.C. State junior guard Azaiha Hayes and her return to Hampton Roads. Hayes, a standout at Princess Anne High School, scored 16 points.

The loss for ODU denied Milton-Jones her 100th career coaching victory.