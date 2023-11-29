NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Radford 69-68 on Wednesday night at Chartway Arena.

The Monarchs trailed 32-21 at halftime and the Highlanders opened the second half on a 9-2 run.

ODU (3-3), however, clawed its way back behind the play of Chaunce Jenkins. His 3-pointer pulled the Monarchs to within two with 11:56 remaining.

With the momentum starting to go the Monarchs way, Jenkins brought the crowd to its feet after one of his four blocked shots.

A Vasean Allette lay-up tied it at 48 and then Jenkins nailed a three-pointer to put ODU up 53-50.

Radford (5-4) then went on another run and led by four with 4:52 remaining.

A baseline dunk by R.J. Blakeney with 2:30 left gave ODU a 67-62 lead but Radford got within one and had a chance at a game-winning shot, but it was off the mark as the Monarchs held on for the 69-68 win.

Chaunce Jenkins lead ODU with 20 points, five assists, four blocks and four rebounds.

Vasean Allette added 14 points and six rebounds.

ODU next’s game is Saturday in Boston against Northeastern.