Virginia coach Tony Bennett and staff react to a call in the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Florida State won 54-50. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (AP) – Devin Vassell scored 18 points as No. 9 Florida State won its eighth straight game, 54-50 over Virginia.

Vassell hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.

Anthony Polite came off the bench to drill four 3-pointers for the Seminoles, who have won 15 of their last 16 games.

Mamadi Diakite scored 16 points for Virginia. The defending national champions have lost three straight.