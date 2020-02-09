Slumping W&M falls to UNCW 70-64

WILMINGTON, NC (WAVY/AP) – Mike Okauru and Ty Gadsden combined to score 29 points and North Carolina-Wilmington turned back William & Mary 70-64.

Okauru hit 5 of 11 shots from the floor and scored 15 for the Seahawks (8-18, 3-10 Colonial Athletic Association), who snapped a three-game slide.

He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gadsden sank 4 of 8 shots, scoring 14 with three assists and four steals.

Nathan Knight paced the Tribe (16-10, 8-5) with 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 20th double-double of the season, tops in the nation.

William & Mary, which opened CAA play with a six-game winning streak has now lost four out of its last five games.