Slumping W&M falls to UNCW 70-64

local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, NC (WAVY/AP) – Mike Okauru and Ty Gadsden combined to score 29 points and North Carolina-Wilmington turned back William & Mary 70-64.

Okauru hit 5 of 11 shots from the floor and scored 15 for the Seahawks (8-18, 3-10 Colonial Athletic Association), who snapped a three-game slide.

He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gadsden sank 4 of 8 shots, scoring 14 with three assists and four steals.

Nathan Knight paced the Tribe (16-10, 8-5) with 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 20th double-double of the season, tops in the nation.

William & Mary, which opened CAA play with a six-game winning streak has now lost four out of its last five games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories