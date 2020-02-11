Jermaine Marrow sets Hampton’s all-time scoring record

HAMPTON (WAVY) — Jermaine Marrow has always been a prolific scorer, after all, he averaged 31 points per game as a senior at Heritage High School in Newport News.

Marrow went on to play his college ball at Hampton University, and on Monday night in the Pirates 80-70 win over North Carolina-Asheville, Marrow scored 18 points and in doing so, set the schools all-time scoring record.

Marrow set the new mark by sinking a free throw in the second half and he was congratulated by his teammates and coaches.

The record for points scored by a player was previously held by former NBA star Rick Mahorn.

The new record now stands at 2,421 points and counting.

Marrow passed the record in one less game than Mahorn playing in his 118th career game.

Hampton is at Longwood on Saturday.