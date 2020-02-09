HU loses to Charleston Southern, Jermaine Marrow 17 points away from record

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WAVY/AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had career highs of 34 points and 15 rebounds as Charleston Southern topped Hampton 85-72.

Fleming went over 1,000 career points and added five assists and three blocks. Deontaye Buskey matched his career high of 21 points for the Buccaneers.

Charleston Southern shot 51 percent and was 10 of 28 from the arc. Ben Stanley, who came in as the nation’s seventh-highest scorer at 22.4, had 20 points for the Pirates.

Jermaine Marrow added 19 points. Davion Warren had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Marrow is now 17 points away from breaking Hampton’s all-time scoring record held by Rick Mahorn.