Hayes, Funderburk help NC State upend No. 15 Virginia 68-61

North Carolina State guard Cam Hayes (3) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — DJ Funderburk scored nine of his 14 points in the second half and North Carolina State held off No. 15 Virginia 68-61 to win its fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference road game.

Cam Hayes had 16 points and Shakeel Moore 12 for 11-9 NC State.

The program last won four in a row on the road in the last two games of 1980-81 season and the first two the following season.

Sam Hauser led Virginia with 21 points and Jay Huff had 19 points and 11 rebounds, but the 15-6 Cavaliers lost their third in a row for the first time since the 2016-17 season.