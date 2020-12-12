Commonwealth Cup returns to Blacksburg as Virginia Tech races past Virginia 33-15

Virginia Tech’s Austin Cannon, left, celebrates the team’s win over Virginia in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Khalil Herbert ran for 162 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown, and Virginia Tech ended a four-game slide with a 33-15 victory against rival Virginia.

The 5-6 Hokies also got a big play from Tayvion Robinson from Virginia Beach, who turned a short pass from Braxton Burmeister into a 60-yard TD and four field goals from Brian Johnson to regain the Commonwealth Cup.

Virginia had its four-game win streak end.

The Cavaliers drove 75 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead with their first possession, but managed just 71 yards the rest of the half and trailed 27-7 at halftime.

It was the regular season finale for both teams. There is no minimum win total to participate in a bowl game this season.

Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said he and his will meet and discuss whether or not to pursue a bowl opportunity or voluntarily pull out of consideration.

Tech has been to 27 consecutive bowl games, the longest active streak in college football.