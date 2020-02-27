Clark’s 3-pointer lifts Virginia past Virginia Tech, 56-53

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 15: Mamadi Diakite #25 jokes with teammate Jay Huff #30 of the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center on February 15, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Virginia won 64-62. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark made a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left and Virginia recovered after blowing a big lead and beat Virginia Tech 56-53.

Clark’s lone 3-pointer gave the Cavaliers a season sweep and a four-game winning streak against the Hokies.

Tyrece Radford had tied it for Virginia Tech by slicing down the lane for a layup with 11 seconds left.

The loss was the Hokies’ eighth in nine games. Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 19 points, Braxton Key had 10 with 11 rebounds and Clark had seven points, six rebounds and six assists.